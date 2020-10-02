Liberty Media buys minority stake in Meyer Shank Racing

Liberty Media has bought a minority stake in Meyer Shank Racing to help fund the team’s growing motorsports operations, including the recently announced multi-year Acura DPi program as well future expansion of the team’s IndyCar program.

“We have worked to build our IMSA and IndyCar racing programs step by step and this is another big progression for our organization to have Liberty Media make an equity investment in MSR,” said team co-owner Mike Shank. “Everything that we do is built on the partnerships that we’ve developed, and this program is no different. The investment by Liberty Media will enable us to continue to build and develop our programs.”

After starting in Formula Atlantics, Meyer Shank Racing moved its focus to sports car competition, and secured the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech team and driver championships. On the IndyCar front, the team is contesting its first full season this year following three part-time campaigns.