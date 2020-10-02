Foley/Dinan win overall, claim Pro-Am championship

The final Pirelli GT4 America SprintX race of the 2020 season ran under the early-morning sun at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Robby Foley and Michael Dinan drove to victory in the No. 21 Flying Lizard Motorsports Aston Martin Vantage GT4. By claiming the overall and Pro-Am win, the pair also took the championship over Matt Travis and the No. 47 NOLASPORT Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, which finished second overall and in class.

“We knew it was all going to come down to today, so I just tried to put in clean laps! There’s no better way to win the championship then coming down to the last race. I’m so happy to do this with Robby today!” said Dinan.

“It’s great. There are a lot of talented drivers in the field, so to claim the championship is awesome,” said Foley. “It was great to be paired with Michael and thanks to the team for giving us a great car all year long.”

Jarett Andretti and Colin Mullan in No. 36 Andretti Autosport McLaren 570S took the Silver class win, finishing third overall, and also brought home the class championship ahead of the No. 28 ST Racing BMW M4 GT4 of Nick Wittmer.

“I don’t know how to put this into words. Putting my dad’s scheme on the car and his name over the door, it just means a lot to me and the guys. I’m so happy right now,” said Andretti.

“This team has been through so much this year and it’s so special, it’s just incredible. I’m so happy to bring home the championship for everyone,” said Mullan.

David Walker, in the No. 46 NOLASPORT Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 he shared with his son Russell, took the win in Am, his second straight of the weekend.

“You know it’s just a beautiful day in the neighborhood today, I couldn’t be more proud of Russell and the team today,” said David Walker.

“It’s a great feeling to win again with my dad. A huge thanks to NOLASPORT for giving us a great car this weekend!” Russell Walker added.

RESULTS