IMSA to race at Belle Isle a week before IndyCar

Accommodating the return of IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series in 2021 will see the Detroit Grand Prix expand to two weekends, with sports cars set to run across June 4-5, which frees its drivers and teams to participate in the June 12-13 running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The NTT IndyCar Series’ annual stop at Detroit’s Belle Isle will follow on June 12-13.

“It was unfortunate that we were not able to host the Detroit Grand Prix in 2020 due to COVID-19, but we are so excited to welcome fans back to Belle Isle with not one, but two great weekends of racing and family entertainment,” said Grand Prix Chairman Bud Denker. “The first weekend in June will be a sports car celebration with the exotic cars of IMSA.

“We will continue the tradition of the Dual in Detroit IndyCar doubleheader the following weekend as we showcase Belle Isle, along with Detroit and Windsor, to a national audience. While the schedule will expand for next year’s event, it’s important to note that residents who visit Belle Isle Park frequently will have the same access as they have in the past.”

IMSA will host three classes, headlined by DPi, LMP2, and GT Daytona.

“As the ‘Automotive Capital of the World,’ Detroit is an extremely important market to all of our automotive partners, so we are naturally thrilled to return in 2021,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “The WeatherTech Championship drivers, teams, manufacturers and partners will have the opportunity to stand in the spotlight as the headline event of the weekend and we know they will deliver an outstanding performance.”