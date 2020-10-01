Heylen, Belluardo take hard-fought Pirelli GT4 America SprintX Race 1 win at IMS

Jan Heylen and Charlie Belluardo (No. 37 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4) took the win in the Pirelli GT4 SprintX opener on the IMS road course on Thursday.

Heylen making a bold move on a restart with 10 minutes left to jump from third to first overall going into Turn 1, with the No.51 Panoz Racing Avezzano GT4 of Roman De Angelis second and Harry Gottsacker in the No.28 ST Racing BMW M4 GT4 third. As the clock ticked past the three minute mark, the top six overall aran nose to tail; the top three being trailed by Koch, Colin Mullan and Bill Auberlen.

Heylen held off De Angelis’ Panoz by a mere 0.138s and grabbed the overall and Pro-Am win. De Angelis claimed the Silver win, his second of the season, with Gottsacker finishing second in Silver, third overall.

“This has been a tough year, but the car really started coming back to us at COTA and here it has been awesome,” said Heylen. “This was such a fun and competitive race, and I couldn’t be happier.”

“It doesn’t get better than this,” said Belluardo. “It’s amazing! Jan made a hell of a pass at the last restart and getting past him is a tough task, so we’re excited.”

“It was so cool to race with Jan, one of our former Porsche coaches, and it would have been cool to get the overall win, but happy to get the class win,” said De Angelis.

Kenton was second in Pro-Am, fourth overall with Mullan finishing second in Silver, fifth overall, and Bill Auberlen third in class, sixth overall.

The Am class win went to Russell and David Walker and the No.46 NOLASPORT Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, with Ty Clarke and the No.111 Motorsport USA McLaren 570S GT4 coming home second, and John Teccein the No.69 BGB Motorsports Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 third.

“It’s so exciting,” said David Walker. “This is our first win, and for it to come at Indy, it’s really great”

Pirelli GT4 America SprintX competitors return tomorrow morning for their season finale race at 8:00am ET

