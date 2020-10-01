Hendrick and RCR team up for engine development

Hendrick Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing will join forces next season for the good of the Chevrolet engine program.

The two organizations released a statement Thursday morning announcing they will formalize a joint venture focused on engine R&D and the establishment of a common Chevrolet engine specification. Both teams build and lease out engines.

Chevrolet is the only NASCAR manufacturer that does not have one streamlined engine supplier for its teams.

“While our team championship-winning organizations will collaboration on research and development, our respective engine shops operations will continue to function independently as they currently do,” the joint statement read. “We look forward to working together to fully leverage the knowledge and intellectual property of our two successful programs to advance Chevrolet’s engine for NASCAR.”

Engines produced by Hendrick and Childress have combined for 39 NASCAR national series championships, including 20 at the Cup Series level. Their team organizations have combined for 369 points-paying events.