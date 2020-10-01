Bill Elliott joins SRX series field

Superstar Racing Experience, the new IROC-style series for racing legends set to launch in the summer of 2021, has announced the addition of Bill Elliott to the SRX driver line-up.

Over the course of his NASCAR career, Elliott won the Daytona 500 twice in addition to winning the 1988 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Elliott, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015 is widely considered one of the most popular drivers in the history of NASCAR.

“I am excited to reunite with (series co-founder) Ray Evernham and some of the great legends of our sport. I look forward to racing at some of the most historic American racing destinations and putting on an awesome show for the fans,” said Elliott. “We have a special driver field and it will be fun competing with some of the greatest drivers of all time.”

Elliott joins series co-founder Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Mark Webber and Helio Castroneves on the list of confirmed drivers for the inugural series that will air Saturday nights in prime time on CBS in the summer of 2021.