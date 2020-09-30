Two Atlanta Cup races in 2021

Atlanta Motor Speedway has its second NASCAR race weekend back on the schedule.

The track confirmed its 2021 race dates Wednesday morning. Its spring race, the traditional Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, is March 21. The second date is July 11.

Quaker State will be the entitlement sponsor of the second race. The sponsorship moves over from Kentucky Speedway, which was taken off the NASCAR schedule.

“We’re beyond excited to deliver what our fans have been yearning for: a second weekend of NASCAR action in Atlanta once again,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “Folds of Honor and QuikTrip continue to be phenomenal partners for our spring weekend of racing, and we’re thrilled to have Quaker State and Walmart on board this summer as we put together two weekends of entertainment and excitement for race fans.”

Atlanta plans to have fans for both race weekends. However, the track already announced it would be a socially-distanced and limited capacity crowd. Seating and camping will be on a first-come, first-served basis and starting with those who had tickets to this year’s race.

There were no fans in the grandstands for the Atlanta race earlier this year.

Atlanta has not held two races since 2010. It lost a date with the addition of Kentucky to the schedule. Next year will be the first time in 47 years (1974) the track has hosted a race in July.