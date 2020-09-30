The Week In Sports Cars, Sept 30

It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion Topics:
- IMSA (starts at 1m13s)
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (37m16s)
- General (1h13m46s)
- Fun (1h38m39s)
It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion Topics:
Honda Performance Development, which administers the factory racing plans for its parent company at American Honda as well as its luxury (…)
Entries for Classic Sports Racing Group’s Charity Challenge this weekend have topped 200, exceeding even what group leader Locke de (…)
Honda Performance Development has announced that David Salters will become the seventh president in its history. He will succeed Ted (…)
Bristol Motor Speedway says fan demand was what drove the decision to transform its half-mile facility into a dirt track for the spring 2021 (…)
Ferrari has given Mick Schumacher, Callum Ilott and Robert Shwartzman track time in a 2018 car at Fiorano ahead of their FP1 debuts later (…)
Canada’s Pfaff Motorsports will make its second IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship appearance next month at the 10-hour Motul (…)
The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will feature an increase in road course races, new venues and a return to dirt. Officials will (…)
Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host a NASCAR/IndyCar doubleheader in August 2021, and both will use the road course. IMS track president (…)
FIA race director Michael Masi has had to refute claims from Lewis Hamilton for the second race in a row, and said that the governing (…)
ABOVE: IndyCar returns to Indy for another road course doubleheader, with the first race airing on USA network. A (…)
Comments