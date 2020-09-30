Darlington regains second Cup race for 2021

Darlington Raceway is the second NASCAR track to regain a Cup Series race weekend with the 2021 schedule.

Darlington joined Atlanta Motor Speedway in announcing Wednesday morning that it will host two races next year. Darlington will host its spring race on Mother’s Day weekend, Sunday, May 9, in addition to keeping its Labor Day weekend spot, which is the first race in the playoffs on Sunday, September 5.

The 10 races in the playoffs will remain the same in ’21, which means Darlington is the postseason opener for the second straight year.

“A NASCAR tradition returns as Darlington Raceway will host two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends as part of the 2021 NASCAR schedule,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We are grateful for NASCAR’s trust in the track Too Tough to Tame to continue to deliver one of the most competitive race experiences and loyal fan bases in the sport.

“Thanks to Governor Henry McMaster and the state of South Carolina for their continued support as NASCAR was the first to bring live team sports back at Darlington in 2020. We look forward to hearing the roar of the engines twice as part of our traditional Mother’s Day and Labor Day weekends.”

Next year will mark the first time since 2004 Darlington has two scheduled Cup races. The track did hold three races this year, but those events were last-minute additions when NASCAR had to revise its schedule because of the pandemic.

“The announcement of a second race at Darlington Raceway proves what we have known all along — The Lady in Black is one of the finest in the country,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “NASCAR’s commitment to South Carolina has made Labor Day weekend synonymous with Darlington Raceway in our state, and we look forward to bringing this same passion to the Mother’s Day weekend race.”