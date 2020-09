Gooding & Company announced that three motorsports-suitable Ferraris are on the docket for its October 26-30 Geared Online sale.

The Gooding sale inventory includes a 1964 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso (photo above); a 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GT; and a 2005 Ferrari 575M.

