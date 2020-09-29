The Week In IndyCar, Sept 29, Listener Q&A

It’s Part 1 of the Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show as we dive into a bunch of questions submitted via social media.
A sampling of the items posed this week (Q&A begins at the 2m40s mark in the episode):
“What actually happened to Zach Veach? I doubt he willingly stepped aside for the rest of the year to help the team prepare for next season — he seems like a great guy, but I don’t think any racing driver no matter how nice they are would willingly do that. As a Canadian I’m very happy to see Hinch back in the car. What are his odds of being in that seat, or at least that organization for next season?”
“Do you think that Sergio Perez could make the transition to IndyCar, now he has been replaced by Seb Vettel at Aston Martin in F1? He would fit in well at AMSP with Pato O’Ward and brings investment to the team.”
“Due to the lack of Indy Lights this year, do you think this will give the current crop drivers higher chance not being replaced, or will teams spend more time considering options from F1/sports car championships?”
