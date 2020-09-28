Ferrari Challenge championship battles redefined at Laguna Seca 

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli has completed its fifth round of seven at the historic WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Where the 2020 edition of Ferrari Challenge competition in North America has been largely competitive and entertaining, the round at Laguna Seca marked the beginning of a new chapter, where championship implications are at the fore of every driver’s mind.

Car Counts Remain Strong. With nearly 50 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo cars participating in the weekend’s activities between Club Challenge lapping sessions and competitive Ferrari Challenge racing action, the paddock at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca was once again abuzz with energy. The immense grid and participation is the outcome of the unmatched experience offered by the Ferrari Challenge series to its clients and confirms the series’ status as the largest single-make GT series in North America.

Highlights to Air on CBS Sports Network. Fans will be able to re-live the action from the weekend through a 1-hour highlights program to air on CBS Sports Network on October 4th with a debut airing at 7 p.m. EST and an encore showing at 8:30 p.m. PST. The program will recap all of the best moments from the weekend’s action, while also providing some further insight into the Challenge series.

Trofeo Pirelli. Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) saw his championship lead in the category slightly diminished over the course of the weekend as mechanical issues on Saturday saw his streak of race wins snapped in the ninth race of the season. He quickly recovered to a dominant win on Sunday and will look to confirm his status as back-to-back champion in the category as early as Saturday’s action at the upcoming round at Sebring. On Saturday, it was Ross Chouest (Boardwalk Ferrari) who was able to break MacNeil’s streak, claiming his first win of the season.

In Trofeo Pirelli AM, Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest) made two appearances on the podium and assumed the lead of the class championship after Jean-Claude Saada (Boardwalk Ferrari) was involved in an accident on Sunday, causing him to finish fifth. The class remains remarkably competitive with five drivers still within mathematical contention for the championship heading into the sixth round at Sebring International Raceway.

Coppa Shell. Jim Booth (Ferrari of Atlanta) took his first win of the 2020 season on Saturday and a third place finish on Sunday, leaving him as the leader of the Coppa Shell category, but only a single point ahead of Kevan Millstein (Ferrari of San Diego). Millstein had an excellent finish on Saturday with 2nd place, but struggled on Sunday in slightly warmer conditions finishing off of the podium for the first time since Ferrari Racing Days took place at Road Atlanta in March. The duo are closely followed by Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) who took an important pole position, fastest lap and the win on Sunday drawing him within four points of Millstein.

In Coppa Shell AM, Dave Musial Jr. (Ferrari of Lake Forest) was able to pull off his second win in Ferrari Challenge competition on Saturday, ensuring both father and son stood on the podium on the same day (though in different categories). The result would prove important as championship leader Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida) seemed to struggle with the lower grip conditions at Laguna Seca. Sunday’s race was packed with drama as Musial Jr. was set to win again before encountering lapped traffic which allowed Michael Watt (Ferrari of Atlanta) to make a pass for the lead on the last corner of the last lap of the 30-minute race.

Schedule. The North American leg of the 2020 season will conclude at Sebring International Raceway with official sessions on October 9-11 before racers continue to the Finali Mondiali at Misano World Speedway in November. All of the qualifying and race action from Sebring will be available to watch live at live.ferrari.com.