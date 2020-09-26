Hamilton, Haas pair and Latifi cleared by stewards

Lewis Hamilton will keep his pole position at the Russian Grand Prix after the stewards decided to take no further action regarding a Q1 incident in qualifying.

Hamilton, Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnuseen and Nicholas Latifi were all summoned for failing to follow the race director’s event notes when it came to rejoining the track after running wide at Turn 2. All four ran slightly wide behind an apex curb, and the direction is to follow some bollards in the run-off area to rejoin, but all four were cleared as they were only marginally off track.

Turn 2 is proving troublesome for some Several drivers have had lap times deleted for crossing the white line#RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/MFsTsVSawM — Formula 1 (@F1) September 26, 2020

“The driver accepted that he had not followed the instructions and further he accepted that in a race there would be a penalty,” the stewards decision read, with all four drivers receiving identical wording. “The stewards determined that there was no advantage, as the relevant lap time was deleted.”

Following the decision to take no further action, all four drivers remain where they qualified, with Hamilton starting Sunday’s race from pole position, Grosjean in P16 ahead of Magnussen in P18 and Latifi one place further back from the Dane.

The likely time penalty for a similar incident in the race is five seconds, the same one that Magnussen got last year that greatly angered team principal Guenther Steiner.