Stielow replaces Kent as racing boss in GM internal reshuffle

General Motors has made a significant change to its motor racing hierarchy with the deployment of long-time GM Racing boss Mark Kent to its military division. In Kent’s place, Mark Stielow will lead the company’s racing endeavors, and oversee the various program managers in charge of the numerous series where GM competes at a factory level.

“At the beginning of this year, GM announced it would take steps to bring our racing and core product engineering programs closer together to improve technology transfer,” GM wrote in a statement provided to RACER. “Today, we took another step in that direction with the appointment of Mark Stielow to the newly-created position of Director, Motorsports Competition Engineering. He will be responsible for overall engineering and technical direction for NHRA, Indy Car, IMSA and Motorsports Operations and will have a direct link to GM’s vehicle integration organization.

“In addition, Eric Warren will join GM from Richard Childress Racing to become Director of NASCAR Programs. Eric will be based out of GM’s Concord, North Carolina, technical center and will be responsible for competition duties for the NASCAR Programs, as well as expanding the involvement of GM’s product development resources in the technical strategy for the Chevrolet race teams.

“Mark Kent, who was Director of Motorsports Competition, assumes the role of Director, GM Defense Facility Operations and will leverage his experience in the fast-paced motorsports world to support the rapid growth of GM Defense. He will be responsible for operationalizing the new GM Defense facility in North Carolina.”