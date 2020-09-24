NASCAR appeals panel upholds Wallace penalty

Mike Wallace’s appeal against his indefinite suspension by NASCAR has been denied.

Wallace was suspended last month for social media posts that were found to be in violation of Sections 12.1; 12.8; 12.8.1.e of NASCAR’s rule book, which in part relates to ‘public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.’ The specific contents of the offending post or posts were not disclosed.

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel heard Wallace’s case against his penalty, which requires him to undergo sensitivity training before being considered for reinstatement, on Wednesday. After listening to Wallace’s testimony, the three-member panel made up of Dixon Johnston, Bill Lester and Kevin Whitaker affirmed and upheld the original penalty.

Wallace, who has made three Xfinity Series starts this season, has the right to appeal the decision to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer.