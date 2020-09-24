2021 Dakar to feature Classic run group

Organizers of the Dakar Rally shared details about the 2021 route, which will again be based entirely in Saudi Arabia, but utilize a different course than this year’s event. They also revealed that the event will include the “Dakar Classic” to pay homage to the event’s history.

In parallel with the main race, a test of consistency will be held for vehicles that took part in the Dakar or other major rally-raid events before the 2000s.

The event starts in Jeddah on Jan. 3 and concludes there on Jan. 15.

Organizers released a video with information about the format of the Dakar Classic and it includes plenty of vintage footage as well.

Watch the video at VintageMotorsport.com.