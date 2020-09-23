Original Ferrari posters by RACER artist Paul Laguette now available in the RACER Store

Readers of RACER magazine will be very familiar with the work of Californian artist Paul Laguette, whose illustrations have graced many of RACER’s distinctive covers, and also added a trademark visual touch to dozens of features.

The only way to improve on how his art looks in the magazine is to see how it looks in large format, on museum-quality stock, on your wall. And now you can.

To coincide with our new Ferrari-themed ‘Great Cars’ issue, we’re making a selection of three of Laguette’s Ferrari illustrations available as posters: Lauda’s 1975 312T, which is available in 12×16 or 18×24, the new issue cover (offered in the same sizes), and The Evolution of Speed, a 13.5×40 print that celebrates the Scuderia’s long F1 heritage.

