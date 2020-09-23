Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Goodwood Kinrara Trophy renamed in honor of Sir Stirling Moss

Image via Ferrari SpA

Goodwood Kinrara Trophy renamed in honor of Sir Stirling Moss

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

Goodwood Kinrara Trophy renamed in honor of Sir Stirling Moss

By 3 hours ago

By |

His skill behind the wheel was unquestionable and his kindness and sportsmanship abundantly clear, so it’s entirely fitting that Goodwood will permanently rename its Kinrara Trophy for Sir Stirling Moss, who died April 12.

Presented by:

Goodwood’s Sept. 17 announcement came on what would have been the beloved racer’s 91st birthday.

The Kinrara Trophy is a two-driver race for GT cars that competed before 1963. Moss, in the Rob Walker team Ferrari 250 GT SWB Competition (photo above), finished first overall at the 1961 Goodwood Tourist Trophy.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.

, , Vintage Motorsport / Historic, vintagemotorsport.com

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home