Goodwood Kinrara Trophy renamed in honor of Sir Stirling Moss

His skill behind the wheel was unquestionable and his kindness and sportsmanship abundantly clear, so it’s entirely fitting that Goodwood will permanently rename its Kinrara Trophy for Sir Stirling Moss, who died April 12.

Presented by:

Goodwood’s Sept. 17 announcement came on what would have been the beloved racer’s 91st birthday.

The Kinrara Trophy is a two-driver race for GT cars that competed before 1963. Moss, in the Rob Walker team Ferrari 250 GT SWB Competition (photo above), finished first overall at the 1961 Goodwood Tourist Trophy.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.