TV ratings: Bristol, Le Mans

NASCAR’s return to Bristol averaged a 1.24 national Nielsen rating and 2.1 million viewers for the Cup Series race at Bristol Saturday night on NBCSN. That’s an improvement on the previous week’s Saturday night race at Richmond (1.05/1.07m) on the same network, but down from a 1.50/2.5m for last August’s Bristol Cup race, also on a Saturday night on NBCSN.

Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race from Bristol averaged 0.47/764,000 viewers on NBCSN, also down from last August’s Friday Bristol race (0.56/909K).

The NASCAR Trucks ran Thursday night at Bristol, and averaged 0.23/361,000 viewers on FS1. That’s down from 0.29/441K from last August’s Bristol event, also on the same network and Thursday night.

ARCA racing from Bristol followed the Trucks on FS1, and averaged 0.14/230,000 viewers.

Sunday morning’s finish of the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Motor Trend averaged 119,000 viewers (rating not available).