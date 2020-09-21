SBRS is new SVRA official racing school

The Skip Barber Racing School is the new “Official Racing School” of the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association. Founded by Skip Barber 45 years ago in 1975, the school has maintained its position as the gateway to motorsports since inception.

“As the only vintage racing organization with a national platform, we think Skip Barber is the perfect fit with us because of its national footprint,” said Tony Parella, SVRA CEO and majority owner of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. “Their schools operate at many of the same tracks on our schedule, including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Circuit of The Americas, Sebring, Road Atlanta, and, of course, Lime Rock Park. This partnership expands our commitment to provide convenient, high-quality solutions to our members seeking racing licenses from an accredited school with a terrific history.”

Skip Barber Racing School has developed more winning racers than any other school in North America. Alumni have taken the podium in all facets of motorsports, including NASCAR, IndyCar, SCCA, SRO World Challenge, USAC, and IMSA, and a full one-third of the drivers in the Indianapolis 500 starting fields over the last 30 years have earned their licenses there. The list of SBRS champions at the sport’s top levels includes Juan Pablo Montoya, Josef Newgarden, Danica Patrick, A.J. Allmendinger, Jeff Gordon, Colton Herta, Ryan Hunter-Reay and many others.

“We are excited to join SVRA in our missions to support racers and offer world-class instruction to all experience levels,” said Anthony DeMonte, SBRS CEO. “With a rich racing legacy to match the iconic cars competing in SVRA, SBRS offers multiple ways to serve SVRA members’ needs, whether it is with a racing school license, progressive customer racing series, or a custom corporate event.”

SBRS joins other top-brand companies on the growing list of SVRA partners, among them Jaguar, Land Rover, NetJets, Sunoco, Avis, Mazda Motorsports, Big Machine Vodka, Remington, TireRack.com, RACELOGIC, Cook Wealth Management, and Marathon Coach.