More perfect conditions for VSCDA and HSR racers on track again Sunday at the Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival at Road America. “It was a really great event,” noted Vintage Motorsport photographer Scott Paceley. “Crystal clear and chilly weather. The light is wonderful this time of year.”

Look for Paceley’s photos and Burt Levy’s words in the Nov/Dec issue of Vintage Motorsport.

View the Sunday images at VintageMotorsport.com.