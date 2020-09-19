No.37 Jackie Chan DC Racing entry disqualified from Le Mans

The No.37 Jackie Chan DC Racing LMP2 entry has been disqualified from the 24 Hours of Le Mans after driver Gabriel Aubry was determined to have received outside help to repair the car after it stopped with an electrical problem.

The ORECA stopped seven hours into the race, but Aubry was able to return to the pits after being talked through an on-track repair by the team. However, it later transpired that a team member had met Aubry and supplied a component to assist with the repair, which contravenes the regulations against drivers receiving anything other than verbal assistance.

“The car stopped on track, the driver exited the car and phone called his team,” read the stewards’ decision. “A member of the team met the driver and supplied a component which the driver fitted to the car. The car was then able to continue.

“During the hearing the team representative admitted to these facts. He also stated that the car would not have been able to continue without this fix.

“This is a breach of Art. 12.3.9 of 24 Hours of Le Mans Supplementary Regulations. The penalty in the Regulations is disqualification.”

The car, which Aubry shared with Will Stevens and Ho-Pin Tung, had earlier led the LMP2 class, which has since had its numbers pared further by a string of retirements. Jackie Chan DC Racing has the right to appeal its disqualification in accordance with the event and FIA sporting codes.