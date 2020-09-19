LM24 Hour 2: Tactics, troubles shuffle the order

The No. 7 Toyota continues to lead the Le Mans 24 Hours, with Mike Conway still at the wheel having had a faultless run thus far.

The sister No. 8 Toyota did take the lead briefly, after the team opted to just fuel the car and take no tires in its third stop. The No. 8 is out of sync after its puncture in the opening hour, though, so its stint at the front was brief. Sebastien Buemi emerged from the pits right behind Conway and breezed past through Porsche Curves before pitting once again and dropping back to second.

The No. 7’s lead is now almost a minute as the No. 3 Rebellion continues to lose time in the pits and is now third with Bruno Senna still aboard. The No. 3 Rebellion, like the No. 8 Toyota, has also been delayed, Nathanael Berthon having to pit for an engine cover change, which has dropped it off the lead lap.

In LMP2, varying tire strategies through the opening three stints have caused a big shuffle in the order.

The Goodyear-shod Jackie Chan DC Racing ORECA (pictured, top) took the lead right after the hour, Will Stevens finding real pace. James Allen in the No. 39 GRAFF ORECA is still second, 18 seconds off the No. 38 JOTA ORECA.

The No. 22 United Autosports ORECA, which pulled away in the opening hour is now down to fourth with Phil Hanson now installed, having dropped down the order due to a lengthier stop for a driver change. The sister No. 32 United ORECA is fifth, with Alex Brundle out and Job Van Uitert in for the first time. Both United 07 Gibsons are over a minute off the leader, but expect that gap to shrink when more driver changes occur.

GTE Pro has also seen a change of lead, Miguel Molina now ahead of Maxime Martin, the No. 71 AF Corse Ferrari leading the No. 97 Aston Martin which led at the end of the first hour.

Alessandro Pier Guidi in the sister No. 51 AF Ferrari was also on the move in the hour. The Italian climbed into the top three after getting past Marco Sorensen in the No. 95 Aston Martin shortly after he took over from Nicki Thiim.

It continues to be a frustrating race for Porsche. The No. 92 is fifth, but out of sync after a puncture which caused an additional stop, so it will fall further back after its next stop. The No. 91 sits seventh. The pace simply isn’t there so far. But has Porsche got something up its sleeve?

GTE Am has been mainly static since Hour 1. Paul Dalla Lana has taken over from Ross Gunn for his first stint in the race. Will he hold the lead in the Not 98 Aston Martin? Can he hold off Salih Yoluc in the No. 90 TF Sport Aston? We’re about to find out. The margin is currently 17 seconds.

Third is still the No. 56 Project 1 Porsche, Larry Ten Voorde in after Porsche junior Matteo Cairoli started the race.

The No. 99 Proton Porsche sits fourth ahead of the No. 55 AF Corse Ferrari which has slowly risen up the order and now sits fifth.

