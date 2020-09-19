LM24 Hour 18: Field stabilizes with six hours to go

There are now just six hours left in the 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours and teams are beginning to look towards the finish of the race. For now, as it did all night, the No. 8 Toyota TS050 controls the lead of the race ahead of the No. 1 Rebellion R13. Sebastien Buemi is in the No. 8 Toyota and has a three-lap lead on the No. 1 Rebellion.

The No. 7 Toyota is still in fourth, and is still trying to catch the No. 3 Rebellion R13 for the final podium spot.

The No. 22 United Autosports ORECA continues to lead LMP2 with Paul Di Resta. Its advantage is still hovering around one minute as Roberto Gonzalez, the AM-rated driver, has climbed aboard the No. 38 JOTA Sport ORECA, which is in second.

Meanwhile, the No. 26 G-Drive Racing ORECA has moved into third after the No. 31 Panis ORECA pitted. It’s an impressive comeback for G-Drive, which had mechanical gremlins earlier in the race. Both cars are still over one lap behind the leading No. 22 ORECA and No. 38 ORECA, though.

If you have been awake for any of the past 12 hours you know the battle in GTE Pro has been a monumental bout between the No. 97 Aston Martin Vantage and the No. 51 AF Corse Ferrari. That fight is still on as the No. 97 Aston Martin leads at the conclusion of the hour. The No. 51 Ferrari has just completed a brake change.

The two cars are on similar fuel cycles, but different tire strategies are causing the two cars to swap the lead.

In GTE Am, the No. 90 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage leads. It has been stable at the top in GTE Am for a considerable amount of time. If Yoluc can complete his minimum drive time and TF Sport can put the Pro-rated drivers back into the car, the team will be in a good position.

The No. 77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR is in second but is still a way off the No. 90 Aston Martin. Christian Reid is in the No. 77 Porsche. The No. 98 Aston Martin Vantage, which was contending at the front before a suspension failure, is running in 12th.

HOUR 18 STANDINGS