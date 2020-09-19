LM24 Hour 15: No.8 Toyota holding station at the front

It’s been an all-green flag running for the past hour at Le Mans, and the No. 8 Toyota TS050 still leads the race over the No. 1 Rebellion R13. The No. 7 Toyota TS050, which suffered a turbo issue earlier in the race, remains in fourth and has not made much progress in catching the two Rebellions.

In LMP2, the No. 32 United Autosports ORECA is in control of the race after Job Van Uitert passed his teammate Filipe Albuquerque in the No. 22 United Autosports ORECA. The two United Autosports cars are on different tire strategies, which made the pass a simple one for Van Uitert.

The storyline in LMP2, however, was the man Van Uitert replaced in the No. 32: Alex Brundle. Brundle had a mighty stint in the car that allowed him to pull away from Albuquerque and build up a 20s lead.

The No. 38 JOTA Sport ORECA, while not right on the back of the United entries, is keeping the No. 32 and No. 22 on their toes. Antonio Felix da Costa is still in the No. 38.

The No. 21 DragonSpeed ORECA officially retired from the race after losing a race-long battle with a misfiring engine. It was the fifth LMP2 car to retire, and the sixth so far that will not finish when including the earlier disqualification of the No.37 Jackie Chan DC Racing ORECA.

The GTE Pro battle between Aston Martin and Ferrari has continued into this hour, with the No. 51 Ferrari 488 taking its turn at the helm of the race. The No. 97 Aston Martin led for much of the hour, but yielded the lead to Ferrari when it pitted just minutes ago.

The leading No. 51 Ferrari of Alessandro Pier Guidi still needs to make a pit stop, so expect the No. 97 Aston Martin to regain the lead soon. Those two cars have gone back-and-forth in GTE Pro, and with nine hours still to run, it’s anyone’s guess who comes out on top.

Following up a previous report, the No. 36 Weathertech Racing Ferrari 488 officially retired from the race following contact between Toni Vilander and the No. 29 Racing Team Nederland ORECA last hour. While it was not the first GTE Pro car to run into trouble, it is the first to retire.

Jonny Adam and the No. 90 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage continues to hold onto the lead in GTE Am. Adam passed Paul Dalla Lana for the lead earlier in the hour. Dalla Lana, in the No. 98 Aston Martin Vantage had inherited the lead on strategy.

Dalla Lana is still second, meaning we complete another hour with the TF Sport and factory-backed Aston Martin holding a 1-2 in GTE Am. The No. 83 AF Corse Ferrari 488 is in third.

HOUR 15 STANDINGS