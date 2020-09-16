Rowe completes second Race for Equality & Change test

Myles Rowe, the first driver chosen to participate in the NTT IndyCar Series’ new Race for Equality & Change program, completed his second USF2000 test on Tuesday.

The film student, who attends university in New York, turned laps on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with ongoing support from the Cape Motorsports team. Penske Corporation president Bud Denker, who leads the RE&C on behalf of series and circuit owner Roger Penske, had nothing but positives to offer regarding the 20-year-old.

“Myles is a very astute, and very polished young man,” Denker told RACER. “We tested him a few months ago, and had some time available at the track yesterday. It’s too soon to get into any details as to what our plans are, but it’s all part of the pieces of the puzzles we’re putting together with the Race for Equality & Change. More to come, more to solidify, and we’ll have more to talk about in the near future.”

For Rowe, a second run in a Cape Tatuus USF-17 chassis was helpful after knocking off more than two years of rust during his maiden run at the end of July (main image). Discovered by Team Penske’s Will Power at his local karting track, Rowe was quick in July, but found the adaptation to late braking with the help of wings and downforce to be the primary challenge. On Tuesday, that learning curve was completed and more quick lap times were set to the satisfaction of the Cape team.

Somewhere on the near horizon, a debut in the USF2000 series could be on the cards for Rowe. In the meantime, Denker says the RE&C program continues to garner interest from potential sponsors who want to help in the development of young women and drivers of color on the Road To Indy.

“There’s interest from partnering companies who want to be involved, corporations and individuals want to understand the foundation of what we’re doing,” he added. “But it’s too soon to discuss everything because we only took ownership (of IndyCar and IMS) seven or eight months ago, so we’re still building the program and have to get some things finished before we can talk about next steps.”