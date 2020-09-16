IndyCar confirms Nashville street race for 2021

IndyCar has confirmed that Nashville will join the series schedule in 2021, with the inaugural Music City Grand Prix set to place on August 6-8.

The privately-funded event will be run on a 2.17-mile temporary street circuit that incorporates the area around Nissan Stadium and across the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge into downtown Nashville and back, making it one of the only major racing events to cross over a major body of water. It will be the first new street course added to the IndyCar calendar since Houston in 2013.

“The Music City Grand Prix will be a one-of-a-kind NTT IndyCar Series experience anchored in the heart of Nashville’s action-packed, exhilarating downtown corridor,” said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp.

“Nashville is a world-class city and global entertainment capital that provides an exceptional platform for our Series. From professional sports teams and top live music acts to a burgeoning food and culture scene, it is a perfect home for a racing event of this magnitude. Urban street festivals have become a huge part of our DNA at IndyCar, and this three-day festival – complete with a course that pushes the limits – will highlight everything Nashville and the sport have to offer, providing international travelers, racing enthusiasts and local thrill-seekers alike with an experience of a lifetime.”