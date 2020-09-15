The Week In Sports Cars, 24 Hours of Le Mans preview with Graham Goodwin

It’s a Week In Sports Cars podcast special edition featuring our resident FIA WEC expert Graham Goodwin, who takes us through a class-by-class preview of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and closes by answering listener questions submitted by social media.

Discussion Topics:

LMP1 (starts at 2m32s)

GTE-Pro (13m54s)

LMP2 (21m18s)

GTE-Am (40m19s)

Q&A (57m50s)

Click here to listen to the full podcast.