The Week In Sports Cars, 24 Hours of Le Mans preview with Graham Goodwin
Marshall Pruett
2 hours ago
It’s a Week In Sports Cars podcast special edition featuring our resident FIA WEC expert Graham Goodwin, who takes us through a class-by-class preview of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and closes by answering listener questions submitted by social media.
Discussion Topics:
LMP1 (starts at 2m32s)
GTE-Pro (13m54s)
LMP2 (21m18s)
GTE-Am (40m19s)
Q&A (57m50s)
Click here to listen to the full podcast.
Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
