Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, 24 Hours of Le Mans preview with Graham Goodwin

Rainier Ehrhardt / Motorsport Images

The Week In Sports Cars, 24 Hours of Le Mans preview with Graham Goodwin

Podcasts

The Week In Sports Cars, 24 Hours of Le Mans preview with Graham Goodwin

By 2 hours ago

By |

It’s a Week In Sports Cars podcast special edition featuring our resident FIA WEC expert Graham Goodwin, who takes us through a class-by-class preview of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and closes by answering listener questions submitted by social media.

Discussion Topics:

  • LMP1 (starts at 2m32s)
  • GTE-Pro (13m54s)
  • LMP2 (21m18s)
  • GTE-Am (40m19s)
  • Q&A (57m50s)

Click here to listen to the full podcast.

Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home