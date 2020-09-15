Nashville adds to IndyCar street-race lineup in 2021

IndyCar’s return to Nashville will be formally announced Wednesday in the Music City and give the NTT IndyCar Series five street races in 2021.

Neither Penske Entertainment president Mark Miles nor track designer Tony Cotman could be reached for comment on Tuesday evening, but Nashville TV stations were reporting a press conference has been scheduled with Roger Penske, Miles, Cotman and two-time IndyCar champ Josef Newgarden, a native of Tennessee who now makes his home in Nashville.

As RACER first reported a few weeks ago, the 2.1-mile circuit will incorporate downtown streets and also Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

IndyCar ran at the Nashville Super Speedway from 2001-2008 and that oval will be back in action next year with NASCAR.

Nashville, which joins enduring IndyCar street shows in Long Beach, Toronto, Detroit and St. Petersburg, is expected to be held in late August.