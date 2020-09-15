Hawk Performance becomes official brake pad of SVRA

Hawk Performance has become the “Official Brake Pad” of the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA).

“SVRA and Hawk have a great history together,” said Tony Parella, SVRA CEO and majority owner of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. “Many of our car owners already use Hawk Performance products and have done so for years. I am delighted to make our relationship an official partnership.”

Whether a driver is looking to cut seconds off their track time or needs superior stopping power for their large vehicles, Hawk Performance has the products to keep people safer. Hawk brake pads are also ideal for anyone who wants a clean, quiet braking solution, or that doesn’t want to think about brakes and rotors.

“Hawk Performance is truly excited to be partnering with SVRA,” said Chad Nicoletti, Hawk Marketing Lead. “As racers and car guys, our team is honored to be a part of the fantastic vintage racing put on by SVRA. We feel our product offerings support SVRA’s member base well, and we look forward to being a big part of the success of SVRA in 2021.”

By leveraging extensive on-track experience and technology used in aerospace and military, Hawk Performance makes the best brake pads and rotors for all vehicle requirements. Hawk’s patented HP+ compound has been the go-to choice for Autocross and other braking needs. The latest generation HP+ maximizes stopping power and fade resistance while improving street and track versatility. The new HP+ exhibits lower pad wear and improved rotor wear. Simultaneously, this technology can be quieter, less dusty, and provide lower temperature sensitivity for improved modulation and driver confidence.