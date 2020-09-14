HSR kicks off four-race fall schedule at VSCDA Vintage Fest

Historic Sportscar Racing will kick-off its annual fall stretch of races with a twist or two this year, gearing up to visit four legendary U.S. race circuits over the course of the next four months.

It all begins this weekend at Road America where HSR will compete as guests of the Vintage Sports Car Drivers Association at the September 18-20 35th Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival.

The September race in Wisconsin will be followed by an October 8-11 stop at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta for the HSR Atlanta Fall Historics; a return to Daytona International Speedway November 4-8 for the globally popular HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour; and the December 3-6 traditional season-ending HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour at Sebring International Raceway.

In addition to VSDCA graciously inviting HSR to join them at the magnificent four-mile Road America road course, another twist to HSR’s “final four” this year is that the quartet of races both opens and closes the 2020 HSR season: The Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival is HSR’s first circuit race event of 2020 following a lengthy delay as part of the motorsports industry’s across the board pause in the fight against COVID-19.

“This has obviously been a very different year for everyone, and we immediately joined the motorsports world last March in supporting the global pause in the fight against COVID-19,” HSR President David Hinton said. “The way the various closures and calendar fell, however, has kept us from running a single on-track event to date; but that all changes this weekend, thanks to the VSCDA.

“This year’s ‘final four’ fall stretch of races is also our ‘first four’ events of the season,” Hinton continued, “but I don’t think you could ask for four better circuits or events. We can’t wait to get started.”

The guest appearance at the 35th running of one of VSCDA’s premier events will see HSR competitors from all classes placed in existing and appropriate VSCDA run groups. All HSR cars will be run within their existing rules packages and compete for individual HSR honors in each race.

A variety of ticket options for the event are available at www.roadamerica.com. Competitor and general information on all HSR events can be found at HSRRace.com.