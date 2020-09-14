2020 Performance Racing Industry trade show cancelled

Performance Racing Industry announced today that its 2020 PRI Trade Show, scheduled for December, has been cancelled.

The announcement comes after months of work with the Visit Indy team, the Indiana Convention Center staff, and other Indianapolis officials on developing a plan for a safe and productive show. Though a full complement of health and safety guidelines would have followed, mounting uncertainty related to the Coronavirus resulted in “an environment that would not be conducive to a productive trade show,” the PRI release states.

“It is with great disappointment that we announce that the 2020 PRI Trade Show will not take place,” said PRI President Dr. Jamie Meyer. “Our goal is to always do what is best for the motorsports industry, and PRI will continue to lead with business solutions for an ever-changing future.”

The organization is committed to supporting motorsports parts manufacturers, resellers, racetracks, race teams, sanctioning bodies, media, and racers themselves, through legislative advocacy, training, and more.

Full refunds for PRI Trade Show exhibitor booth deposits will be issued.

Further updates will be posted to performanceracing.com.