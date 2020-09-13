12 drivers warned over start line crash at Mugello

The stewards have warned 12 drivers for their approach to the race restart that caused a start line crash in the Tuscan Grand Prix.

A number of drivers near the back of the pack accelerated before race leader Valtteri Bottas had done so on the pit straight when restarting the race at the end of Lap 6 at Mugello, needing to brake again due to slower cars ahead. Kevin Magnussen was hit hard by Antonio Giovinazzi, who in turn had Carlos Sainz then run into the back of him at high speed, while Nicholas Latifi was also taken out in the incident.

Lap 7 restart at Mugello = carnage 😮 💥 Four drivers = OUT And all four walked away unscathed, thankfully 🙏#TuscanGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/d8crtpUa9H — Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2020

In the end, the stewards looked at the driving of all those involved in the restart and highlighted 12 different drivers who warranted a warning. As well as the four to retire, the list includes: Daniil Kvyat, Alex Albon, Lando Norris, Lance Stroll, Daniel Ricciardo, Sergio Perez, Esteban Ocon and George Russell.

“The stewards conclude that the root cause of this incident was the inconsistent application of throttle and brake, from the final corner along the pit straight, by the above drivers. The stewards acknowledge the challenges the location of the Control Line presents at this circuit and the desire of drivers to take advantage of the restart.

“However, this incident demonstrates the need for caution to be exercised in the restart situation and note that there was an extreme concertina effect which dramatically increased as it moved down the field.

“We also note that some drivers might have avoided being involved in the incident had they not followed directly behind the car in front. By doing so they effectively blocked off all visibility of what was happening immediately in front of the preceding car.

“A warning has been imposed as it is the view of the stewards that no one driver was wholly or predominantly to blame.

“It was further noted that the driver of Car 77 (Valtteri Bottas) and the other drivers involved in the restart not mentioned above, complied with the regulations. Car 77 had the right under the regulations to dictate the pace.”