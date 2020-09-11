Laguna IMSA race to run without spectators

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca has confirmed that its upcoming IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Ferrari Challenge race weekends will be held without fans in attendance, in response to health and safety protocols required by the state of California and the county of Monterey amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IMSA Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship will be on track for the weekend of Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, and is the only West Coast stop for IMSA following COVID-19 rescheduling across the nation. The race doubles as the finale for the GTD class of the WeatherTech Sprint Cup season and will include the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.

The IMSA-sanctioned Ferrari Challenge Series will race at the track on the weekend of Sept. 25 -27.

Those who have purchased tickets for either event may opt to transfer their ticket order to the 2021 event or receive a refund on tickets and camping. Contact the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Tickets and Accommodations Office at tickets@laguna-seca.com with any questions or to request a refund or credit by September 18 for Ferrari Challenge ticket holders, and October 23 for IMSA ticket holders, or your order will automatically transfer to the 2021 event.