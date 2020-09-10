Mike Wallace suspended indefinitely by NASCAR

Xfinity Series driver Mike Wallace has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR after violating the series’ behavioral guidelines in a social media post.

According to the penalty report, Wallace violated Sections 12.1, 12.8 and 12.8.1.e (Member Conduct Guidelines), which states in part:

“Member actions that could result in a fine and/or indefinite suspension, or termination:

“Public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”

Wallace must perform sensitivity training as directed by NASCAR before being considered for reinstatement. The penalty report did not elaborate on the contents of the offending post.

The 61-year-old has driven the No. 0 Chevrolet in three Xfinity races this season. He has four wins from 497 career Xfinity starts, along with five wins in 115 starts in Trucks, and has made 197 starts at the Cup level.