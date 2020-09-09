NBC sets balance of 2020 IndyCar telecast schedule

NBC Sports has announced the remainder of its telecast schedule for the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series, including two more races on the NBC broadcast network after this Sunday’s Mid-Ohio round, as well as the first race to air live on the USA Network.

This weekend’s Mid-Ohio doubleheader is being split between broadcast and cable channels, with Race 1 of the Honda Indy 200 airing on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, while coverage of Race 2 will begin on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

IndyCar returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for another doubleheader on Oct. 2-3, featuring Race 1 of the IndyCar Harvest GP on Friday, Oct. 2, at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Race 2 on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

The 2020 season concludes with the championship finale — the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg — airing live on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.