Williams confirms Roberts as acting team principal, O’Driscoll to retire

Williams Racing has announced that Simon Roberts will serve as its “acting team principal,” after Claire Williams stepped down as deputy team principal following the Italian GP.

Roberts joined Williams earlier this year as managing director of Formula 1, responsible for the F1 squad’s technical, operations and planning functions. He moved to Williams following two stints with McLaren, most recently as its chief operations officer, and also spent time with Force India (now Racing Point) in that role.

“I am delighted to be announced as Acting Team Principal for Williams during this transitional period,” said Roberts (pictured above). “It is an exciting time ahead for the team, a new era for Williams and one that I am excited to be playing a part in. I look forward to the challenge ahead as we look to take the team back to the front of the grid.”

Williams also revealed that Chief Executive Officer Mike O’Driscoll had announced his intention to retire at the end of this year.

“Mike has made a huge contribution as CEO, working alongside the Williams family since the IPO in 2011,” noted Matthew Savage, chairman of Dorilton Capital which recently completed its purchase of Williams Grand Prix Engineering. “He has steered the corporate side of the group admirably through challenging times and has been invaluable in preparing Williams for the next exciting phase.”

“It has been and remains a huge privilege to be part of this great team,” O’Driscoll said. “I am proud to have played my part in securing the long-term future of Williams and look forward to working closely with Matthew and his team, to ensure a smooth transition and the best possible trajectory for the team’s future success.”