Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Photo gallery: Lime Rock Historic Festival 38

Image by Bill Stoler/Vintage Motorsport

Photo gallery: Lime Rock Historic Festival 38

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

Photo gallery: Lime Rock Historic Festival 38

By 7 hours ago

By |

The Lime Rock Historic Festival is an event that many vintage racers circle on their calendar. Falling on Labor Day weekend each year, the spectacle always draws a large contingent of unique cars throughout North America and even overseas. This year was no exception in that regard as the weekend festivities continue on through Monday. Vintage Motorsport photographer Bill Stoler was on location to share all of the exciting sights from the Lime Rock Historic Festival 38. Look for a full report in the Nov/Dec 2020 issue of Vintage Motorsport.

View the full gallery at VintageMotorsport.com.

, , Vintage Motorsport / Historic, vintagemotorsport.com

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home