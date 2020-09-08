Fontana to be converted into half-mile short track

Fontana, California’s Auto Club Speedway will be transformed into a half-mile short track beginning next season.

The Athletic first reported the plans. NASCAR did not offer additional information, but confirmed it has submitted site plans to San Bernardino County for a remodeling of the existing infrastructure.

Auto Club is a 2-mile oval that hosts one NASCAR weekend each spring. Construction is not expected to affect its 2021 race schedule.

“We are still very early in the process, but we are excited about what this ambitious project could mean for our loyal fans in Southern California,” said Craig Neeb, NASCAR executive vice president and chief innovation officer. “This is our first step towards creating a state-of-the-art facility that would deliver the intense short-track racing our fans love, an intimate viewing experience, and upgraded suites and hospitality areas that would position Auto Club Speedway among the top entertainment venues in the market.”

Martinsville, Bristol, and Richmond Raceway are the three short tracks currently on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

Auto Club Speedway, formerly known as California Speedway, has hosted NASCAR races since 1997, and was a longstanding feature on the IndyCar calendar until falling off the schedule after 2015.