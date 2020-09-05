VIDEO INTERVIEW: RJ Anderson

RACER’S Marty Fiolka speaks with RJ Anderson ahead of the Crandon World Cup at Crandon International Raceway.
RACER’S Marty Fiolka speaks with RJ Anderson ahead of the Crandon World Cup at Crandon International Raceway.
Carlos Sainz says he was “shaking” after taking a lot of risks toward the end of the lap that secured his third place in qualifying for the (…)
Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas say they warned rivals the power unit technical directive would not peg them back (…)
Sebastian Vettel believes Ferrari should have been smarter with its strategy to avoid traffic at the end of Q1 after qualifying 17th for (…)
RACER’s Marty Fiolka speaks with veteran motorsports broadcast commentator Ralph Sheheen ahead of the Crandon World Cup at Crandon (…)Presented by:
RACER’s Marty Fiolka speaks with off-road racing veteran Curt LeDuc ahead of the Crandon World Cup at Crandon International Raceway. (…)Presented by:
Lewis Hamilton has taken pole with the fastest ever lap in Formula 1 while home team Ferrari failed to make it into the top-10 shootout for (…)
Eight of the 20 drivers at the Italian Grand Prix have been summoned to the stewards regarding their driving during final practice at (…)
Valtteri Bottas set the fastest time of the weekend so far to take top spot in final practice at the Italian Grand Prix. The Finn was clear (…)
“Darlington is super-difficult,” pointed out 21 year-old NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie charger Riley Herbst from Harold Brasington’s (…)
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin Sunday evening at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET, NBCSN), the same place Kevin Harvick and Denny (…)
Comments