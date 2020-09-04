Eves likely sidelined for remainder of Indy Pro 2000 season

Reigning USF2000 champion Braden Eves is not expected to continue his Indy Pro 2000 campaign this season with Exclusive Autosport after suffering significant injuries during Thursday’s race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

While dueling with Danial Frost exiting the infield, Eves spun and took flight as high-speed air was introduced to the No. 1 Tatuus PM-18’s diffuser while facing backwards. With the rear of the car leading Eves into a brief flight, the chassis landed upside down and then made contact with the SAFER barrier with the car’s nose.

Coming to a halt while inverted, the Ohioan was extracted and taken to Methodist Hospital where he was diagnosed with multiple neck fractures and a fracture above his right eye.

Wanted to give you guys a little health update after my crash yesterday, I'm going to need a few months to recover, I fractured a couple vertebrae in my neck, as well as above my right eye. Thanks to everyone who has reached out, it means the world to me. I appreciate you all♥️

Prior to the crash, Eves held third in the Indy Pro 2000 championship after putting in an impressive drive at World Wide Technology Raceway, where a couple of late passes promoted the 21-year-old to second at the finish line.

With the advancement prize in hand for winning the USF2000 title to fund the step up to Indy Pro 2000, it’s unclear how the unused portion of the scholarship might be used upon Eves’ return in 2021. However it’s funded, Exclusive Autosport team owner Michael Duncalfe is keen to resume the relationship when Eves is recovered and ready to drive for the Canadian squad.

“We will do whatever we can to get him back behind the wheel next year,” Duncalfe told RACER. “He is definitely something special, in and out of the car.”