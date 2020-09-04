Cadillacs 1-2 in first Road Atlanta practice

Buoyed by a 15-kilogram weight break on the eve of the event, Cadillac DPis took the top two positions in Friday morning’s opening one-hour IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice session at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Friday features two practice sessions and qualifying for Saturday’s six-hour race, moved to the Braselton facility after draconian New York State travel restrictions forced cancellation of the Sahlen’s Six Hours at Watkins Glen International. This is the sixth event on the WeatherTech Championship schedule, and second of four races counting for the Michelin Endurance Cup.

Pipo Derani led the DPi duo at 1m09.743s in the No. 31 Action Express/Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R. Sebastien Bourdais was second, 0.389s back in the No. 5 JDC Miller/Mustang Sampling Cadillac.

Harry Tincknell laid down a final lap of 1m10.404s to slip into third, 0.661s back in the No. 55 Mazda DPi, followed by the Cadillac of Renger van der Zande, 0.739s back in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor/Konica Minolta entry.

The Porsche GT Team went 1-2 in GT Le Mans, with Earl Bamber at 1m17.552s in the No. 912 Porsche 911 RSR-19, 0.014s better than Fred Makowiecki in the No. 911. John Edwards was third, 0.199s back in the No. 24 Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, with Oliver Gavin 0.223s back in the No. 4 Corvette C8.R. The six GTLM entries were separated by 0.742s.

Atlanta-area drivers took the top two places in GT Daytona. Andy Lally was quickest, 1m20.538s in the No. 44 GRT Magnus Lamborghini Huracan GT3, 0.048s ahead of Bryan Sellers in the No. 48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini. Third was Bill Auberlen, 0.175s back in the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3. Another Atlanta pilot was fourth — Ryan Hardwick, 0.376s back in the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3.R.

Kyle Tilley was fastest of the two LMP2 entries, at 1m10.910s in the No. 18 Era Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07-Gibson.

UP NEXT: Final practice begins at 2:25 p.m. ET, a 1h15m-session opening with 15 minutes for Pro-Am drivers and closing with 15 minutes for Pro drivers. Qualifying is set to start this evening at 6:35 p.m., with a 15-minute session for GTD.