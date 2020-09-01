Sponsor void casts doubt over Germain Racing future

The future of Germain Racing is up in the air because it does not have a sponsor for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.

On Tuesday, the team issued a statement in response to online rumors about its viability beyond this season. Team owner Bob Germain fields one car, the No. 13 for Ty Dillon, with an alliance from Richard Childress Racing.

“At this time, anything is on the table,” the team said. “Germain Racing does not have a signed sponsorship contract for 2021, and Bob Germain is exploring conversations for a potential sale.”

GEICO has been the team’s primary sponsor since 2009, when Germain Racing debuted in the Cup Series. That deal with the team ends after this season. Dillon joined the organization in 2017.

Last year, GEICO signed with NASCAR as one of the four Premier Partners for the Cup Series. The company is also the “Official Insurance Provider of NASCAR.”