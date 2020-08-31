Bayne to make NASCAR return in Darlington truck race

For the first time since the end of the 2018 season, Trevor Bayne is entered in a NASCAR race.

Bayne will run Sunday’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Darlington with Niece Motorsports. He will drive the No. 40 Chevrolet with sponsorship from Plan B Sales and Proceller8. It will be his first start in the Truck Series.

“After almost two years of being out of the seat, I’m so excited and grateful for another chance to go racing,” said Bayne. “The call from Niece Motorsports to get back behind the wheel at Darlington was unexpected and came together really fast. They have a great group and a lot of potential with their program. I’m looking forward to working with everyone there, and going back racing this weekend.”

The 29-year-old Bayne has been away from the sport since losing his ride at Roush Fenway Racing. He ran a limited schedule in 2018 when Matt Kenseth was brought in to split the No. 6 Ford with him, and had previously been full-time in the series since 2015.

Bayne has six starts at Darlington between the Cup and Xfinity Series. The Truck Series is returning to Darlington this weekend for the first time since 2011.

“I’ve known Trevor for years,” said Niece Motorsports general manager Cody Efaw. “He’s extremely talented and a class act. We are excited to have him behind the wheel at Darlington.”