Blackstock/Hindman continue GT World Challenge America dominance

The Racers Edge Motorsports Acura NSX team of Shelby Blackstock and Trent Hindman continued their GT World Challenge America powered by AWS dominance, scoring their third straight overall and Silver division victory at Road America Sunday afternoon. Winward Racing’s Mercedes-AMG GT3 team of Indy Dontje and Russell Ward finished second overall and second in Silver. The DXDT Racing Mercedes-AMG team of George Kurtz and Colin Braun finished third overall and first in the Pro/Am class.

The DXDT Racing Mercedes-AMG team of David Askew and Ryan Dalziel finished fourth overall and second in Pro/Am, while the Squadra Corse Ferrari 488 team Martin Fuentes and Rodrigo Baptista finished fifth overall and third in Pro/Am. The Am division Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 team of Fred Poordad and Max Root finished sixth overall and first in Am.

From pole, Dalziel, in the No. 63 Mercedes-AMG GT3 brought the field to the green and alongside him Hindman, in the No. 93 Racers Edge Motorsports Acura NSX GT3 timed the flick of the starter’s hand to perfection getting the jump and drag racing ahead into the lead through turn 1. Root, in the No. 20 Porsche 911 GT3 R (991.II) also swung by and up into second dropping Dalziel into third after the first turn of the race.

From there Hindman hit his marks and stretched his lead to over 4.7 seconds on Root by lap 8. Behind them Dalziel maintained his position in third, while Braun in the No. 04 Mercedes-AMG GT3 slotted into fourth. Ward, in the No. 33 Mercedes-AMG GT3 pursued in fourth overall and second in Silver, while Baptista in the No. 1 Ferrari 488 GT3 slotted into sixth.

At the 45-minute mark of the contest, the pit window opened, and Ward was first in to changeover to Dontje. Braun followed to hand the reins to Kurtz, with Baptista coming in behind him to hand over to Fuentes. Hindman, Root and Dalziel all came up pit road just before the 10-minute window closed.

With the window closed, and the recycling of the charts, Blackstock emerged with a 12.5 second lead, Poordad, who took over for Root, continued in second, Askew (Dalziel) third, Kurtz fourth, Dontje fifth and Fuentes sixth.

By Lap 26, Askew closed on Poordad and began a challenge for second. As the two battled, Kurtz closed on Askew. On Lap 27, Askew ran wide through Turn 6 allowing Kurtz to squeeze by. A hard charging Dontje then closed on Askew and a four-car battle ensued. The driver of the No. 33 then executed a pass on Askew into Turn 5 and a lap later pull the same move on Kurtz to move up into third overall. Dontje then squeezed by Poordad through the Kink and up into second overall. Kurtz also squeezed by moving up into third overall. Poordad had lost his momentum and Askew swung by the Porsche pilot through Turn 14. With under 10 minutes left on the clock, a hard-charging Fuentes closed on Poordad and on Lap 38 passed through Turn 1.

At the checkered, Blackstock crossed the line 21 seconds ahead of Dontje. With the Pro/Am division win, Kurtz and Braun take a one-point lead in the championship over Fuentes and Baptista.

“I definitely took advantage of the bottom end torque that this Acura NSX GT3 has,” said Hindman on grabbing the lead at the drop of the green flag. “The big thing was just watching when the green flag came out. I got the jump. I saw the starter’s hand move a little bit quicker I think and just rolled from there.”

“It wasn’t our day yesterday and we regrouped,” said Kurtz. “We just executed really well, and we had speed all weekend and at least we were able to redeem ourselves on Sunday. A great run by Colin and great job by the entire team.”

GT World Challenge teams and drivers now look ahead to Rounds 9 and 10 of the 2020 championship scheduled for September 18-20 at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

Follow all the action at gt-world-challenge-america.com

RESULTS

TR3 Racing takes GT Sports Club America Round 6; GMG Racing’s Frederick Takes Iron category top spot

Mark Issa scored the overall GT Sports Club America victory at Road America Sunday afternoon. Ryan Gates continued his dominance in the GT2 competition finishing first in class and second overall. Stu Frederick finished third overall and first in the Iron category. Jason Bell finished fourth.

Issa, from pole, brought the field to the green behind the wheel of his #31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3. Gates in his No. 311 Porsche 911 GT2 RS CS drag raced into the lead while Frederick, in the No. 57 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT2 RS CS slotted into second dropping Issa to third, while Bell, in the No. 2 GMG Racing 911 GT2 RS CS slotted into fourth.

Gates would build a healthy lead up front leaving Frederick to battle with Issa for second overall. As he did on Saturday, Issa regrouped and would get by Frederick and begin a pursuit of Gates up front who held a 7-second advantage.

On Lap 12 Issa’s pursuit was successful and he slid by Gates through the Kink section and into the lead, building an over 7-second advantage. At the checkered, Issa crossed the line 7.6 seconds ahead of Gates. Frederick would finish over 34 seconds behind Gates. Bell finished over 31 seconds behind Frederick.

GT Sports Club America drivers now look ahead to September 17-19 and Rounds 7 and 8 at Circuit of The Americas.

Follow all the action at gtsportsclub.com/america.