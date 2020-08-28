In-car: Ferrari Challenge at COTA

The 2020 Ferrari Challenge North America season continues this weekend with a return to the Circuit of the Americas just outside of Austin, Texas.

The 3.4-mile track is one of the most recent additions to the Formula 1 schedule, and has quickly established itself as a driver favorite. A lot of that appeal comes from the widely varied nature of the track.

Every lap, the drivers experience some flat-out charging on the two very long straightaways, as well as several highly technical sections including two key corners that promote passing as the drivers brake heavily for the slow corners. One slow corner has become iconic, with the remarkable first corner that is elevated nearly two hundred feet above the start finish line also making for a great place for drivers to seal their passes.

Ferrari Challenge Coppa Shell driver Brad Horstmann filmed a flying lap on board the No. 105 Foreign Cars Italia Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo and provided commentary about what the drivers face each time around the Formula 1-grade circuit.

The weekend (which will be streamed at http://live.ferrari.com) will see the Ferrari Challenge drivers take on COTA at night with a Saturday evening feature before returning to race action on Sunday afternoon to close out the event weekend.