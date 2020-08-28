Biffle, Ragan returning for Darlington Trucks

Two NASCAR veterans will return to action next weekend at Darlington Raceway with rides in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

Greg Biffle will drive the No. 24 Chevrolet for GMS Racing, the team announced Thursday. Sponsorship and a paint scheme for Biffle were not revealed.

Darlington will be Biffle’s first NASCAR start this season, and it will be the first time he’s run at the track in a truck. However. Biffle is a two-time Southern 500 winner.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a Gander Truck,” said Biffle. “GMS Racing produces competitive trucks week in and week out. So needless to say, when I got the chance to drive one of their Chevrolets, at one of my favorite tracks, I couldn’t turn it down. I’m thankful for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get to Darlington with this GMS Racing team.”

Biffle did make one Truck Series start last year — at Texas with Kyle Busch Motorsports — which he won (pictured above). In 82 career starts, Biffle has 17 truck wins, and he won the championship in 2000.

Meanwhile, DGR-Crosley announced that David Ragan would finally get on track with the team next weekend. Ragan will drive the No. 17 Ford F-150 with sponsorship from Shriners Hospital for Children.

Darlington will be Ragan’s first start this season. With no qualifying before races, Ragan did not have a spot in the field for the races he entered in Atlanta or Michigan. He, too, will be competing at Darlington for the first time in a truck.

“It’s great to bring Shriners Hospitals for Children back to the track,” said Ragan. “Although I’m not racing full-time, the Shriners and Shriners Hospitals for Children are still a big part of my life. It’s great to get them back at the track to continue to raise awareness of the Hospitals. It’s also great to have Envision back to support this effort. They have been supporting me the past few years, and I appreciate their support.

“Darlington is such a historic track in our sport,” he continued. “I really wanted to get back behind the wheel, and this was a unique opportunity to race at Darlington in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series. I want to thank everyone at DGR-Crosley and Ford Performance for this opportunity.”

In 29 career starts in the Truck Series, Ragan has eight top-10 finishes and one top-five.