Indy 500 Trackside Recap: The 2020 Indianapolis 500

The 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 had carved itself a unique place in Indy 500 history before the cars had even turned a wheel, and there’s plenty more to take stock of now that the race is in the books. Join RACER’s Marshall Pruett and Robin Miller as they recap an eventful day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and a deserved win for Takuma Sato.
NASCAR 4m ago
NASCAR's playoff field filling up
With one race left to determine the NASCAR Cup Series playoff field, 13 drivers have now clinched their spot. Aric Almirola, reigning (…)
Insights & Analysis 1hr ago
MILLER: A very 2020 afternoon
Did you really expect the 2020 Indianapolis 500 to end any other way? The longest, loneliest and latest racing classic ever run here at the (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago
O’Ward leads the way on a rough day for rookies
Five rookies started the Indianapolis 500, two finished, and only one had an unblemished run during the 200-lap contest as Arrow McLaren (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
Dover win locks up regular season title for Harvick
Kevin Harvick scored two victories Sunday at Dover International Speedway. After winning the first stage of the Drydene 311, Harvick (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Edwards, Rossi rue pitlane penalty
The video appeared to show eventual Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato launching from his pit stall a split second before Alexander Rossi (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
Harvick cleans up on Sunday at Dover
Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin continue to trade wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, further solidifying their status at championship (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Dixon left to ponder what might have been
Scott Dixon was the favorite among oddsmakers to win the 104th Indianapolis 500, and after leading 111 of 200 laps on Sunday, it was (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Sato outlasts Dixon for second Indy 500 win
Takuma Sato became a two-time Indianapolis 500 winner at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, although the prospect of his tight battle (…)
IMSA 4hr ago
Auberlen, Foley, Turner and BMW double down with VIR weekend sweep
Virginia International Raceway has been very, very good to Bill Auberlen. On Saturday, he set the record for career victories in (…)
NASCAR 6hr ago
Briscoe rediscovers early-season form in Xfinity win at Dover
A day after spinning his No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford into the inside wall at Dover International Speedway, Chase Briscoe dominated (…)
