Indy 500 Trackside Recap: The 2020 Indianapolis 500

Baker/Motorsport Images

Videos

The 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 had carved itself a unique place in Indy 500 history before the cars had even turned a wheel, and there’s plenty more to take stock of now that the race is in the books. Join RACER’s Marshall Pruett and Robin Miller as they recap an eventful day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and a deserved win for Takuma Sato.

IndyCar, Videos

