Davison first out at Indy, Carpenter hits trouble

The 104th Indianapolis 500 didn’t wait long to decrease the field of 33. Local hero and three-time polesitter Ed Carpenter was the first to find trouble after making contact with Zach Veach.

Looking to go around the outside of Veach’s No. 26 Honda in the short chute between Turns 1 and 2, Carpenter’s No. 20 Chevy was hit and driven into the wall, mangling his right-front suspension.

The next to find adversity was Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Byrd Belardi’s James Davison, whose right-front brakes appeared to catch fire and heat the magnesium wheel surrounding it to the point where the wheel center exploded.

Both drivers emerged unhurt from their incidents, and Carpenter’s ECR team continues to make repairs in the hope of returning his entry to the track.