LaJoie, Go Fas to split at year's end

Corey LaJoie and Go Fas Racing will part ways at the end of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

The 28-year-old LaJoie confirmed the news Friday afternoon on Twitter, saying it was a mutual decision. LaJoie has driven the No. 32 Ford Mustang for two seasons, finishing a career-best 29th in the point standings last season.

“I’m sure most of you have seen the silly season news regarding the mutual decision for me to part ways with Go Fas Racing after this season,” LaJoie wrote. “My partners and I are in discussions with several other opportunities to continue improving competitively in the Cup Series.

“Go Fas has been a significant part of my growth. Together, over the last two years of competing, we’ve achieved career-best finishes for both myself and the team. I’ve enjoyed working with all the guys and made lifelong friendships. Archie (St. Hilaire) runs a great team. I wish them all the best next season.”

LaJoie earned two top-10 finishes last season, the first of his career. He has one top-10 finish this season with an average finish of 24.3 and is 29th in points.

Go Fas Racing has six career finishes inside the top 10, and three have come with LaJoie behind the wheel. The single-car organization used multiple drivers from 2012-2016 before hiring Matt DiBenedetto for seasons and then LaJoie. This year, Go Fas also took a step forward by entering a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing and receiving older SHR cars.